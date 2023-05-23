Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,504 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

NYSE BAM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 487,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,858. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

