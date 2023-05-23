Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $594,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 848,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,294,000 after buying an additional 390,044 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,082,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,349,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,838. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.02.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

