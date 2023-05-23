Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Brookfield makes up 1.6% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 804,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,482. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

