Guild of Guardians Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.68 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $109,566.45 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

