H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $41.98

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.98, but opened at $40.95. H World Group shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 56,864 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. On average, analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

