Head-To-Head Analysis: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) & NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of NewtekOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 28.61% 16.60% 1.53% NewtekOne 26.96% 13.60% 4.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regions Financial and NewtekOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $7.53 billion 2.18 $2.25 billion $2.34 7.48 NewtekOne $86.24 million 3.43 $32.31 million $1.39 8.64

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Regions Financial pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Regions Financial and NewtekOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 0 8 8 0 2.50 NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25

Regions Financial currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.21%. NewtekOne has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.06%. Given Regions Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than NewtekOne.

Summary

Regions Financial beats NewtekOne on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect, grow and transfer wealth. The Other segment includes the company’s treasury function, the securities portfolio, wholesale funding activities, interest rate risk management activities and other corporate functions that a

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

