Head to Head Comparison: Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) versus Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forward Air and Jayud Global Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $1.97 billion 1.29 $193.19 million $6.94 14.12 Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 2 2 1 2.80 Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Forward Air and Jayud Global Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Forward Air currently has a consensus target price of $118.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Forward Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Air and Jayud Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air 9.66% 27.50% 15.64% Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Forward Air beats Jayud Global Logistics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services. The Intermodal segment provides first and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services to and from seaports and railheads. The company was founded by Scott M. Niswonger on October 23, 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, TN.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is an end-to-end supply chain solution provider principally in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. It offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management and other value-added services. Jayud Global Logistics Limited is based in SHENZHEN, China.

