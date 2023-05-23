Head-To-Head Contrast: Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) vs. Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Royal Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Royal Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Royal Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple Flag Precious Metals $151.88 million 14.52 $55.09 million N/A N/A Royal Gold $603.21 million 13.80 $238.98 million $3.61 35.15

Analyst Recommendations

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triple Flag Precious Metals and Royal Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Royal Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 61.96%. Royal Gold has a consensus target price of $141.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Triple Flag Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Triple Flag Precious Metals is more favorable than Royal Gold.

Dividends

Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Royal Gold pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Gold pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Gold has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Royal Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A Royal Gold 38.80% 8.18% 6.76%

Summary

Royal Gold beats Triple Flag Precious Metals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. It has 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Triple Flag Mining Elliott and Management Co-Invest LP.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction. The Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segment refers to the non-operating interests in mining projects that provide the right to revenue or metals produced from the project. The company was founded by Stanley Dempsey on January 5, 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

