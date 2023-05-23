HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 82.29%.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HTCR opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. HeartCore Enterprises has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Stories

