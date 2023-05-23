Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.632 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Herc to earn $14.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Herc Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Herc has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $162.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.30 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Herc will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Herc by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Herc by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 7.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

