Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

