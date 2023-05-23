Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 156.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,471 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

