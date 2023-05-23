Heritage Trust Co Buys 520 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

