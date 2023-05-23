Heritage Trust Co Has $635,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.28.

Equinix Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $724.21 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.11.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.