Heritage Trust Co Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.7 %

Mastercard stock opened at $377.97 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $358.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.77.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

