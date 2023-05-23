Heritage Trust Co Invests $221,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

