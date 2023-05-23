Heritage Trust Co Invests $221,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IPG opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.
