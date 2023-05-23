Heritage Trust Co Sells 84 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Adobe by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adobe by 729.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $375.60 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.98.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

