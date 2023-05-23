Heritage Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

