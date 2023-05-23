Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,125

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.87) to GBX 2,125 ($26.43) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HIK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.14) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.77) to GBX 1,950 ($24.25) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.91) to GBX 1,740 ($21.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.88) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.12) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,922.50 ($23.91).

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,840.50 ($22.89) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,773.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,668.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,747.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,915.50 ($23.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

