Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFGGet Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HFG stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 771 ($9.59). 118,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 695.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 637.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.51 million, a PE ratio of 3,855.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 495.42 ($6.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,224 ($15.22).

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Food Group

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.21) per share, for a total transaction of £49,995 ($62,182.84). 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.