Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HFG stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 771 ($9.59). 118,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 695.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 637.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.51 million, a PE ratio of 3,855.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 495.42 ($6.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,224 ($15.22).

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Food Group

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.21) per share, for a total transaction of £49,995 ($62,182.84). 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

