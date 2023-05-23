Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $152.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.60. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $98,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.