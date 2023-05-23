HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Trading Down 3.8%

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.80. 5,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 2,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.
HMG/Courtland Properties Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.65.
About HMG/Courtland Properties
HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HMG/Courtland Properties (HMG)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.