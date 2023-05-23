Horizen Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Horizen has a total market cap of $118.71 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.65 or 0.00031835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00118929 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,716,725 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

