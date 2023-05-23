Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 508.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,282 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.