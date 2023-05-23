HRT Financial LP Acquires 202,784 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,784 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.16% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $4,415,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

