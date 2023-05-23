HRT Financial LP Buys 47,750 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,750 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of Ares Capital worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,186,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 88,077 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 312,960 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

