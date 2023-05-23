HRT Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,694 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 112,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,924 shares of company stock valued at $34,209,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.73.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

