HRT Financial LP Has $11.17 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $451.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.36.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

