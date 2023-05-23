HRT Financial LP Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $73,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,905 shares of company stock worth $8,405,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

