HRT Financial LP Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 168.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,188 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

