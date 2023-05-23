HRT Financial LP Has $8.79 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,196 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,278,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,113,000 after acquiring an additional 215,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $246.35 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.39.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

