HRT Financial LP Invests $9.70 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Up 0.4 %

RMD stock opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.85 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

