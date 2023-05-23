HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 590,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEKE opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -1.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.52.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

