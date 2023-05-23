HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.13% of Post as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Post stock opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

