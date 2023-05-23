HRT Financial LP Purchases 251,124 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 1,203.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,124 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.26% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,993 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $1,435,484.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,376,851 shares in the company, valued at $54,833,952.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,000 shares of company stock worth $14,734,022 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Stories

