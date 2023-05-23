HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.14% of Brixmor Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $24.52.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

