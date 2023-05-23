HRT Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 298.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.51% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.83. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $137.46 and a 1-year high of $176.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

