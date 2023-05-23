HRT Financial LP Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HRT Financial LP decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,326 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $420.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.90.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

