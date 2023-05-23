HRT Financial LP Sells 3,787 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $451.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

