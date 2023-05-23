HRT Financial LP Sells 55,458 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,458 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

