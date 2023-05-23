HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240,982 shares of company stock worth $79,680,152. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of APO opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.