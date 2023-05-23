HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,527 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BOX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BOX by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

