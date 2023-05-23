HRT Financial LP Trims Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $86,907,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

