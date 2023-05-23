HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 780 ($9.70) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.19) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.71) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 771 ($9.59).

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 617.20 ($7.68). The company had a trading volume of 68,704,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,504,326. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.41) and a one year high of GBX 653.80 ($8.13). The firm has a market cap of £123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 670.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 572.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 559.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HSBC Company Profile

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 31,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($238,522.39). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

