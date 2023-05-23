Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $508.32. The stock had a trading volume of 519,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.70 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $511.98 and its 200 day moving average is $511.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

