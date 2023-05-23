i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.27. 251,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,076,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.90 million and a PE ratio of -8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 178.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in i-80 Gold by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in i-80 Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in i-80 Gold by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in i-80 Gold by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.