Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Decreased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.28. 121,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,228. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

