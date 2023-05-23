Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 56.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 270.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 849,662 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,953,000 after acquiring an additional 455,329 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $21,067,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Immunocore during the third quarter worth about $16,429,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Price Performance

IMCR opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $69.06.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.11 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunocore

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.