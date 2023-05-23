IMS Capital Management Buys 1,931 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

INTC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,998,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,131,094. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

