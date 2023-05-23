IMS Capital Management Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.93. 343,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,259. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

